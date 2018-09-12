Detroit man sentenced in crash that killed 43-year-old woman, injured 3 others

DETROIT - A 31-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to 22.5 years to 37.5 years in prison for a second-degree murder charge in connection with a car crash that left a 43-year-old woman dead and three others injured.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Police say drunken Detroit man caused crash that killed 43-year-old woman, injured 3 others

Police said Rasean Dannel Preston was driving at a high rate of speed near Greenfield and Joy roads when he rear-ended a car driven by a 20-year-old woman. The force of the crash caused the woman's car to crash into a utility pole.

The 20-year-old woman and her three passengers were taken to the hospital, where one of the passengers, Nakiesha Johnson, of Detroit, died.

Preston was charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, three counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, three counts of reckless driving causing serious injury, operating while intoxicated and operating with a high blood-alcohol content of .17 or above.

Preston was sentenced on the second-degree murder charge Wednesday.

