Detroit man sentenced in go-kart crash that killed 4-year-old daughter

DETROIT - A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a a go-kart crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter in the early morning hours of Aug. 29.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Ollante Arvell Young, 29, crashed the go-kart into a parked car around 2:50 a.m. that Wednesday on St. Marys Street near Cambridge Avenue. His 4-year-old and 5-year-old daughters were riding with him.

The 4-year-old girl, Autumn Young, was killed in the crash. Her 5-year-old sister suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Autumn Young (WDIV)

The Prosecutor's Office said the go-kart was recovered by police at a nearby address. It was equipped with one seat and did not have seatbelts or headlights, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Young is accused of driving the go-kart while intoxicated. He is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts of second-degree child abuse, and two counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant under the age of 16.

Young was taken into custody after being treated for injuries.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 3-10 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

A guilty plea was accepted in January.

Click here to visit the family's GoFundMe page.

