Detroit man sentenced to 160 months in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

DETROIT - A Detroit man was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a minor victim, United States Attorney Matthew Schneider announced Wednesday.

Vincent Forney, 27, was sentenced by United States District Judge Bernard A. Friedman.

According to court records, Forney was arrested Sept. 9, 2016, after investigation revealed that he had been sex trafficking minors and adults, using force, fraud and coercion.

Forney trafficked his victims with the help of his co-defendant, Mitris Pointer, officials said. Pointer has entered a guilty plea and is scheduled to be sentenced March 6, 2018.

"Forney exploited the victims for his own profit and forced them to comply to his demands," Schneider said. "There's a good reason Congress has set steep penalties for sex traffickers. Sex trafficking exploits children and adults for profit, and we will vigorously prosecute these cases."

Timothy Waters is the acting special agent in charge of the Detroit division of the FBI.

"Vincent Forney leveraged social media as a recruitment tool along with severe physical violence to force the sexual exploitation of juvenile victims into sex trafficking," Waters said. "The joint investigative work by the FBI led Southeastern Michigan Crimes Against Children."

