Detroit man sentenced to 7 years in prison for Easter shooting

DETROIT - A Detroit man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on the charge of felony firearm, according a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Vincent Samuel Hill Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in Detroit after pleading guilty in July to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hill was in possession of a stolen firearm on Easter when he brandished the weapon at Dane's Social Club on West McNichols Road in Detroit.

Detroit police responded to the shooting at Dane's Social Club, where they believe Hill was shot multiple times.

Hill's girlfriend rushed him to the hospital. Initially reports indicated that Hill was wounded in the crossfire. However, Detroit police said those reports were untrue.

Surveillance video revealed that Hill was shot after he pointed a weapon that had a laser sight into a crowd, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office release.

Detroit police searched Hill's home after obtaining a warrant and found a firearm with a laser sight. That's when Hill was arrested.

Hill also has a pending domestic violence case in Wayne County.

