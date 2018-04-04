Detroit man sentenced to probation for attempted sexual assault at Greektown parking garage

DETROIT - A 21-year-old Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday to probation after pleading no contest to an attempted sexual assault in the parking garage at the Greektown Casino.

Cortez Demar Bender was sentenced to five years probation and must register as a sex offender. He pleaded no contest to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual assault. He will not serve jail time.

Authorities said Bender followed a 29-year-old woman from inside the Greektown Casino into the parking garage and tried to sexually assault her on Oct. 12, 2017.

The woman struck Bender, struggled with him and screamed, causing him to run, police said.

Investigators with the Detroit Police Department and and security staff members with Greektown Casino identified Bender and he was taken into custody.

