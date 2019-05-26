Detroit man shot after his dog attacks another person's pet

The Detroit man was shot after his dog ran outside and attacked another person's dog.

DETROIT - A 26-year-old man was shot along with his dog in the 13100 block of Schoolcraft on Sunday morning.

The Detroit man was shot after his dog ran outside and attacked another person's dog. Police said the person with the dog being attacked started shooting at the victim's dog, killing it.

The victim said the shooter accidentally shot him in the process. Police said the gunman then picked up his injured dog and fled the scene on foot. The victim is in stable condition.

The gunman is described as a black man who was wearing all black and walking his dog at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

