Detroit man shot at apartment complex in Roseville

ROSEVILLE - A 29-year-old Detroit man is in serious condition after being shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Roseville.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in The Meadows, which are located in the area of Masonic and I-94. Police do not have a suspect description or a motive for the shooting at this time.

The victim was shot multiple times.

"He was just laying on the ground. He had blood everywhere, and I was like, 'What happened?' and he was like, "They shot me, they shot me, they shot me,' and I was like, 'Why did they shoot you?' He didn't say, he was just hurt real bad. I told him help is on the way," said a witness.

If you have any information you're asked to call Roseville police at 586-775-2100.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.