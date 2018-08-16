Detroit man shot in hand while waiting for bus at Roseville gas station

A Detroit man was shot while waiting for a SMART bus in Roseville, police said. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 30-year-old Detroit man was shot Thursday while waiting for a bus at a gas station in Roseville, police said.

Roseville officers were called to the Sunoco gas station at 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue late Thursday morning. They found the Detroit man suffering from a gunshot wound on his hand.

The man said he was standing in the gas station parking lot waiting for the southbound Gratiot Avenue SMART bus when a series of gunshots rang out.

The man said he felt pain in his right hand and noticed he had been shot.

Police said the man doesn't know who fired the gunshots. He said he doesn't have any known enemies who might wish him harm.

Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital. He is in temporary serious condition.

Roseville police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4483.

