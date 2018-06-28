Detroit man to be sentenced for 8-month-old son's child abuse death

DETROIT - Dominique Jones-Hardy will learn his sentence Thursday for the death of his 8-month-old son at their Detroit home.

Jones-Hardy told police he laid the child on a bed Dec. 11 at the home in the 11600 block of Laing Street and walked out of the room. He said he heard a boom and when he walked back into the room he found the child on the floor.

The boy, identified as Nasear Ferguson, was taken to a hospital on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 14. Doctors found him with multiple head fractures. His father was arrested at the hospital.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jones-Hardy abused the boy, causing severe head injury. He was charged with felony murder, second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree child abuse. He pleaded guilty to second-degree child abuse in exchange for the felony murder charge to be dropped.

He will go before Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway on Thursday morning.

