Detroit man, who victim's family calls 'pure evil,' to be sentenced for girlfriend's murder

DETROIT - Robert Autrey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Nicole Smith's body was found about two years after she went missing in 2016. The discovery is giving the grieving family closure, and an arrest and Autrey's guilty plea is giving them justice.

Smith's family never stopped looking for her and her ex-boyfriend, Autrey, who the family describes as "pure evil." He will be sentenced on Tuesday morning.

This tragedy started in December 2016 when Smith's son, 3-year-old Izaeah, was dropped off at a police station by himself. His grandfather, Conrad Green, picked him up after seeing him on the news. No one could find Smith.

Police held Autrey for questioning, but had to let him go. However, they didn't stop the investigation. They found evidence of Autrey using Smith's bridge card.

When he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and facing the possibility of life in prison, Autrey told police on Dec. 19, 2018, Smith's body could be found in an abandoned apartment on Detroit's west side.

Autrey was charged pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

