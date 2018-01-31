Detroit man whose sentence is long overdue to get punishment

DETROIT - A Detroit man who hasn't been sentenced for manslaughter is expected to get his punishment - six years later.

The case of Leroy Moon has been puzzling to the judge who is holding a court hearing Wednesday.

The 78-year-old Moon had been free on bond since pleading no contest to manslaughter in 2011. Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway ordered him to jail on Jan. 8 to await his sentencing.

Moon was accused of shooting a man who urinated outside his fish market in 2009. He pleaded no contest after his murder trial ended in a mistrial.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office said it lost track of the case after a prosecutor resigned and Moon's health problems caused delays.

