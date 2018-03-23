Detroit man with 15 license suspensions accused of possible 5th drunken driving incident

DETROIT - A 42-year-old Detroit man with 15 prior license suspensions and four drunken driving convictions was pulled over and is suspected of driving drunk in Troy, police said.

Andre Maurice Williams was pulled over at 12:01 a.m. Saturday on westbound Malvern Drive east of Adams Road in Troy. He was stopped for a traffic violation while driving a white 2003 Ford Crown Victoria, police said.

The officer said he smelled alcohol emanating from inside Williams' vehicle. Williams admitted that he had consumed one alcoholic drink while at work at a group home, the officer said.

Williams was asked to perform several sobriety tests, and the officer said he performed poorly. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, and his blood-alcohol content was 0.12.

Police discovered Williams' license had been suspended 15 times by the Michigan secretary of state. He also didn't have vehicle insurance coverage, the officer said.

Williams was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license -- second or subsequent offense.

He faces a possible charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol -- fifth offense. His four prior convictions were in 2008 in Oak Park, and in 2010, 2012 and 2014 in Detroit.

He also faces a possible charge of driving without vehicle insurance.

