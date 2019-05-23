Detroit man, woman accused of stealing scrap metal from Troy business under demolition, police say

DETROIT - A man and woman from Detroit were arrested last week on suspicion of stealing scrap metal from a business under demolition in Troy, police said.

Officers were called at 3:22 p.m. May 15 to a building at 900 West Maple Road in Troy. A witness said the business is being demolished and no workers were at the scene.

Officers saw a gray 2002 Pontiac Montana on the property, but it quickly left the area through a parking lot toward Maple Road when they arrived, police said.

Officials stopped the Montana and spoke to the driver, a 24-year-old man, and the passenger, a 39-year-old woman.

The car was full of scrap metal, police said. The driver told officers he got permission from the foreman at the site to take scrap metal, according to authorities. Police called the building owner, who said nobody had permission to be on the property or take scrap metal.

Police said the driver had been arrested eight days earlier on suspicion of entering a home that was under construction.

The man and woman were arrested and charged with trespassing and larceny.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.