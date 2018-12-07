Detroit man, woman arrested after police find guns, ammo, crack cocaine during search, officials say

DETROIT - A man and woman from Detroit were taken into custody last month after police witnessed a drug deal and found guns, ammunition and crack cocaine during a search, according to authorities.

Members of an Oakland County narcotics team said they witnessed someone selling crack cocaine at a business in Farmington. They made a traffic stop and detained three people.

Information gathered while interviewing the three people led police to the main suspect's address in the 15000 block of Coyle Street on Detroit's west side.

While searching the home, police found a Bersa Thunder .40-caliber pistol, a Davis Industries .32-caliber derringer, a Ruger .22-caliber pistol and a High Point .45-caliber rifle. They also found two 30-round magazines for a 7.62 mm rifle, two high-capacity 9 mm drum magazines and assorted ammunition for 9 mm, .45-caliber, .40-caliber and 7.62 mm weapons, police said.

Police said the Beras Thunder pistol was loaded. It had been stolen out of Dearborn Heights, according to officials.

Authorities said they also discovered 9 grams of crack cocaine and digital scales.

There were two grenades in the home, but members of the Detroit Bomb Squad determined they were inert, according to police.

Deontae Laymond Jordan, 21, and Lakeisha Renee Taylor, 25, were taken into custody.

"We will not tolerate individuals who peddle death in our community,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. "Overdoses are at historic levels and are destroying families across our nation. Additionally, the weapons these individuals had amassed are now off the streets preventing future crimes."

Jordan was charged with two counts of delivering/manufacturing less than 50 grams of cocaine and a felony firearms violation.

Taylor was charged with delivering/manufacturing less than 50 grams of cocaine and driving with a suspended license.

Jordan and Taylor were arraigned Friday at 47th District Court.

Jordan was released on $50,000 bail and Taylor was released on $25,000 bail. They both posted bond Nov. 29.

They are scheduled to return to court Wednesday for pretrial examinations.

