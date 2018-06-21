Detroit man, woman sentenced in overdose death of Westland man trying to overcome heroin addiction

DETROIT - A Detroit man was sentenced Tuesday in connection with the overdose death of a Westland man who was trying to overcome a heroin addiction.

Alxleotold Gordon, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a 36-year-old Westland man in January 2017, resulting in the man's death.

Lori Ann Pangborn pleaded guilty in December to supplying the Westland man with the heroin, officials said. She was sentenced to 108 months in prison.

Lori Ann Pangborn (WDIV)

According to court records, the Westland man was given heroin by Pangborn while he was in a recovery house trying to overcome his heroin addiction.

“Westland detectives and officers from the Special Investigations Unit conducted a thorough and professional investigation, quickly determined the defendants’ identities and orchestrated a seamless undercover operation and search warrant resulting in Gordon and Pangborn’s arrest," Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said. "Their hard work and dedication is a credit to the Westland Police Department.”

Gordon, who has numerous felony drug convictions, pleaded guilty Sept. 18 to distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“This conviction and sentence is particularly important given Mr. Gordon’s numerous previous felony conviction for narcotics distribution offenses,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. “Persons addicted to opiates face nearly insurmountable challenges in beating their addiction. Those who make it available to users guarantee failure in that fight.”

Alxleotold Gordon (WDIV)

“This sentence is the culmination of numerous hours of dedicated work by Westland police officers and DEA Agents” Special Agent in Charge Timothy Plancon said. “The DEA will continue to aggressively target and prosecute drug trafficking crimes involving heroin as part of the effort to address the ongoing opiate crisis that is threatening the safety of Detroit’s citizens.”

