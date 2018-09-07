Detroit mayor rolls out new plan to fix transportation challenges

DETROIT - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan rolled out a plan Friday he hopes will overhaul public transportation in the city of Detroit.

Construction is sound of improvement for neighbors in one Westside neighborhood.

"I think it’s been long overdue," said Cora Martin.

Martin said she has called the Westside home for 42 years and for 42 years she had the same complaint.

"We have so many speeders going through here, down Wickum," Martin said, "And I think it’s very important that we have this."

Duggan released a strategic plan to deal with transportation in Detroit.

“We got 82 action steps we’re taking to rebuild the transportation system in Detroit,” said Duggan.

Duggan said step one is, “1 of the 82, which is we’re going to start to use speed cushions to slow down traffic."

Duggan said it doesn’t stop here and there is a lot more work to be done. The plan features five main goals; economic opportunity and reducing poverty, improving public safety, building a more vibrant and beautiful city, improving our communications and outreach and strengthening our infrastructure.

