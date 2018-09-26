Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University Physician Group reach agreement

DETROIT - Detroit Medical Center (DMC) and Wayne State University Physician Group (WSUPG) have finalized a long-term agreement, according to a press release from DMC.

The five-year agreement comes on the heels of a six-month extension of an existing contract between the two organizations.

The agreement was reached by a 13-member negotiating team that included seven physicians representing DMC, WSUPG and Wayne State University School of Medicine.



