Detroit Medical Center says error caused 5-year-old to test positive for cocaine

DETROIT - Officials from the Detroit Medical Center said a testing error caused hospital employees to believe a 5-year-old boy had cocaine in his system earlier in the week.

The boy's 37-year-old mother was arrested Tuesday after police said her 5-year-old son tested positive for cocaine.

Officers were called to a hospital around 5:40 p.m. to meet with a social worker about the boy. Hospital staff members said the child was brought to the hospital by his mother, who said he was acting erratically. She took him to the hospital for a psychological analysis.

The child underwent a psychological analysis and urinalysis, which revealed cocaine in his system, medical officials said. He was still in the hospital Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The woman told police she had no idea how her son would have come into contact with the drug.

Here is a statement from the DMC:

"Detroit Medical Center takes its responsibility to our pediatric patients and their families very seriously. Our lab team and our hospital leaders are deeply sorry for the unfortunate situation that occurred as a result of a testing error.

"We have communicated the error to authorities and have reached out to the family to express our sincere apologies and to confirm that our staff sought to act in what they believed to be the best interest of the child."

