Detroit men accused of running sex trafficking operation

DETROIT - Two Detroit men are accused of a human trafficking operation since the start of this year.

Kyren Faciane, 22, and Carlos Fox, 39, face the following five felonies, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office:

Two counts each of Human Trafficking — Force — Commercial Sex, 15-year felony

Two counts each Prostitution/Accepting Earnings, 20-year felony

One count each of Criminal Enterprise — Conducting, 20-year felony

Faciane and Fox were taken into custody on lesser charges on Feb. 14 and charged in this case while in custody on Friday, Feb. 16 before Magistrate Washington. Both are in custody. A preliminary conference held yesterday, Feb. 26 before Judge Deborah Nance was adjourned until March 5.

Case background, from the AG's Office:

An investigation lead by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes task force allegedly revealed a sex trafficking operation being run since the beginning of 2018 in Southfield and Redford Township.

As part of an ongoing investigation, task force agents conducted an undercover operation in Southfield in February 2018 which led to the arrest of Faciane and Fox.

Upon further interviews with the alleged victims in this case, it was discovered that the alleged prostitution operation was actually a human trafficking operation.

The victims were allegedly recruited, given highly addictive drugs and then threatened with force in order to stay.

