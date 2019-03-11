Detroit men charged with stealing two unoccupied cars, police say

DETROIT - Two Detroit men were arrested after stealing unoccupied cars, police said.

Around 9:15 a.m. March 2, Detroit police in the area of Linwood and Lawton streets saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Detroit.

Police said Rodil Roberto Johnson-Smith, 23, and Coriante Dewayne Harras, 27, got into the vehicle and drove to the area of Sussex and Curtis streets.

They parked behind another vehicle, and Harras got into the second vehicle and drove away, according to authorities.

Detroit police tried to stop Johnson-Smith, but he sped up and disregarded the police lights, officials said. He sideswiped vehicles before crashing into the retaining wall on I-75, police said.

Johnson-Smith fled the scene on foot but was arrested nearby, according to authorities.

Detroit police investigators found Harras on the Southfield Service Drive at West Seven Mile Road. He was also taken into custody, police said.

Both men are charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful driving away of an automobile. They were arraigned this weekend at 34th District Court.

