Detroit men charged with using note to rob Chesterfield Township bank

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men have been charged in connection with the robbery of a TCF Bank in Chesterfield Township.

The incident happened at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at the TCF Bank in the 32900 block of 23 Mile Road, officials said.

Police said one of the men produced a note that implied he had a weapon, but no weapon was seen, according to authorities.

The robber fled the bank on foot, according to authorities. He and an accomplice were taken into custody Friday while walking along 23 Mile Road, officials said.

Chesterfield Township police said the men were arrested after a short foot chase. One man was quickly arrested and the other was found hiding in a nearby business, police said.

Authorities said they recovered two firearms.

Gregory Hampton, 21, of Detroit, is charged with bank robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Jeremy Taylor, 25, of Detroit, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing a police officer, felony in possession of a firearm, possession of a fraudulent credit card and possession of fraudulent state identification. He is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Hampton and Taylor were arraigned Monday in 42-2 District Court.

