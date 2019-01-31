Detroit Metro Airport battles cold temperatures to avoid closure

DETROIT - No delays are being reported at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and crews are working to make sure they don't have a repeat of what happened last week.

The airport was shut down last week after a mix of ice and snow hit Metro Detroit.

The airport just purchased nearly $3 million in additional snow and de-icing equipment, which includes a 72-foot plower, sweeper and blower.

Unlike normal road crews, the airport doesn't use salt. Instead, they use chemicals that can work in negative temperatures.

