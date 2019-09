ROMULUS, Mich. - Facial recognition technology at Detroit Metro Airport is intended to speed up international travel.

Simplified Arrival takes a traveler's photo and matches it with their passport to clear them through the Homeland Security Department.

The technology saves time when travelers arrive at the airport from other countries, especially when nations have tricky visas.

