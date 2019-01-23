Detroit Metro Airport remains closed Wednesday morning due to icy weather

DETROIT - Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) remains closed Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.

The airport was first closed Tuesday evening due to ice and snow. Flights have not been going in or out of DTW. Some travelers had to spend the night at the airport.

Check with your airline to determine if your flight has been affected.

Here is a statement from the airport Wednesday morning:

Detroit Metropolitan Airport remains closed this morning due to icy conditions. Maintenance crews have been working around the clock. They are making progress as the weather begins to improve; however, it is too soon to determine when DTW will reopen.

