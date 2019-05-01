Detroit Metro Airport's McNamara Terminal tram back in service

The tram inside the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport is back in service.

The upgrades to the trams took place in three phases over an eight-month period. The hardware, software and equipment in each tram was refurbished or replaced to improve reliability, safety and efficiency, the airport said.

During the project, equipment inside each tram, such as air conditioning, door controls and carpeting was refurbished. Also, the old controls and sensors were removed throughout the tram system, allowing for new controls and sensors to be installed and programmed.

“We are excited to announce that both trams are fully operational,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “We want to thank our customers for their patience over the last several months. Our trams have not required many updates since the McNamara Terminal opened in 2002. We expect that after the most recent upgrades, our trams will not need another complete overhaul for 15 years or more.”

