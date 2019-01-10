Detroit mom holds out hope that new treatment could keep son alive

A local mother is in a desperate fight to save her son's life.

Doctors have told Lauren Baldwin it's time to think about hospice care for her son, James, who has been diagnosed with stage four brain cancer.

Baldwin found a new medicine that she believes could give her a miracle. She shares a special bond with her son and their love for each other keeps both of them fighting despite the cancer diagnosis.

"There's only a five year life expectancy on his cancer and we've already reached the five year mark," Baldwin said.

Baldwin is currently not working so she can constantly care for James. He keeps her strong in moments of despair.

Baldwin said her son has gone through six surgeries to remove tumors and two rounds of chemotherapy. Despite the treatment the cancer has progressed and doctors want Baldwin to prepare for the worst.

"I don't care about losing my material possessions. This right here is all I really care about. I don't want to lose my son," she said.

Go Fund Me information: gofundme.com/help-heal-james

