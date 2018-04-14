Detroit mother accused of assaulting her 2-year-old child on sidewalk in front of apartment

DETROIT - A 30-year-old Detroit woman is accused of assaulting her 2-year-old child on the sidewalk in front of her apartment.

Rolaunda Paul was charged Saturday with second-degree child abuse in connection with the incident.

Officials said Paul assaulted her child on the sidewalk in front of her apartment building on Delaware Street in Detroit.

Paul is expected to be arraigned Sunday in 34th Distrcit Court in Romulus.

