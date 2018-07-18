Detroit mother, babysitter arraigned after baby falls through ground-floor hole, drowns in basement

DETROIT - A Detroit mother and babysitter have been arraigned in connection with the death of a baby who fell through a hole in the ground floor of a Detroit home and drowned in the flooded basement below.

Officials said 11-month old Ca’Mya Davis was in a bedroom July 6 when she fell through the floor. She landed in the basement, which was filled with water and sewage, officials said. Nobody noticed until it was too late.

Her mother, Dasiah Jordan, was arraigned Tuesday on second-degree child abuse and manslaughter charges.

Jordan was overcome with emotion as she realized the seriousness of the charges against her. The judge set a $25,000 bail for Jordan.

Jordan told police she left her daughter with a babysitter, Tonya Peterson, while she ran errands.

Police said both Jordan and Peterson knew about the unsafe conditions in the bedroom.

Peterson was arraigned Wednesday on second-degree child abuse and manslaughter charges.

Tonya Peterson at her arraignment on July 18, 2018. (WDIV)

