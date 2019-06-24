Detroit mother holds bedside vigil every night at Sinai-Grace for son struck by car

DETROIT - A woman has been holding a bedside vigil every night for nearly a month at Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Tina Robinson's son, Kayon Dent, has been in intensive care after being hit by a driver who didn't stop.

"Everyday. All day," Robinson said. "I come at 7 and I leave at 11 or 12."

Dent, 20, was struck while he was on his bicycle on May 26, near the intersection of Wyoming and Margareta avenues. He's been in the ICU ever since due to his injuries.

The driver that hit him, Robinson said, not only kept going, but attempted to hide his Jeep compass in his garage. Witnesses followed him and forced him to walk back to the scene of the collision.

"I am grateful for the people that did that," Robinson said. "I thank them a lot."

Robinson said police submitted the case to the Wayne County prosecutor and she's waiting for the driver to be charged for the hit-and-run.

"I think it is terrible for you to leave my son on the ground gasping for air and you leave the scene," Robinson said. "I don't care if you were high or drunk, you sit there with him. That's somebody's kid."

While she's been at the hospital everyday, Robinson's landlord sold the house she had been renting. She's scrambling to find a place to live while praying for her son to pull through.





