Detroit mother pleads guilty to child abuse charge after toddler assaulted on sidewalk

DETROIT - A 30-year-old Detroit woman has pleaded guilty to assaulting her 2-year-old child on the sidewalk in front of her apartment.

Rolaunda Paul was charged in April with second-degree child abuse in connection with the incident. Officials said Paul assaulted her child on the sidewalk in front of her apartment building on Delaware Street in Detroit.

Paul pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of fourth-degree child abuse, which is a misdemeanor. The second-degree child abuse charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

She is scheduled to be sentenced June 12.

