Detroit mother sentenced to 9 to 20 years for suffocating newborn found in garbage can

Glencetta Gloster-Washington at her sentencing hearing in Detroit on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit mother was sentenced Thursday morning in the death of her newborn daughter after the baby girl was found in a garbage can.

Glencetta Gloster-Washington, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Gloster-Washington gave birth to the baby girl at her home in the 3500 block of Yorkshire in Detroit. Family members of Gloster-Washington discovered her bleeding and the baby's father took her to a hospital for treatment on March 26, 2017.

Flencetta Gloster-Washington at her arraignment on murder charges in the death of her newborn baby in Detroit. (WDIV)

Hospital staff determined that the woman had recently given birth. Police went to Gloster-Washington's home where they discovered the remains of the newborn in a garbage can. The baby's father, 40, told authorities he didn't know his wife gave birth to the child.

She was originally charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of an individual.

The mother's attorney asked for leniency, calling the death tragic and calling into question the mental health of Gloster-Washington.

"The fact of the matter is that this baby went to the morgue without a name, smothered by her mother, left in a garbage can," the prosecutor responded.

Gloster-Washington’s is a mother to five other children and was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for 14 years.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry for everything that happened and I didn’t mean for none of this to happen,” Gloster-Washington said at sentencing.

Gloster-Washington was sentenced to 9 to 20 years in prison.

