Detroit mother to be sentenced on murder charges in death of newborn found in garbage can

Flencetta Gloster-Washington at her arraignment on murder charges in the death of her newborn baby in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit mother faces sentencing Thursday morning in the death of her newborn daughter after she was found in a garbage can.

Glencetta Gloster-Washington, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Gloster-Washington gave birth to the baby girl at her home in the 3500 block of Yorkshire in Detroit. Family members of Gloster-Washington discovered her bleeding and the baby's father took her to a hospital for treatment on March 26, 2017.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Newborn baby girl found dead in trash bin behind Detroit home

Hospital staff determined that the woman had recently given birth. Police went to Gloster-Washington's home where they discovered the remains of the newborn in a garbage can. The baby's father, 40, told authorities he didn't know his wife gave birth to the child.

She was originally charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of an individual.

Gloster-Washington’s attorney is a mother to five other children and has been an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for 14 years.

