Detroit neighborhood wants house at center of serial killer investigation torn down

DETROIT - Ground zero for Detroit's serial killer investigation is a home located near the intersection of Mack Avenue and Mount Elliot Street.
The vacant home is where Tammy Jones was killed. Police believe Deangelo Martin used the home as a base to attack women in the area.
The house is owned by the city of Detroit. Since Jones' body was found, the house was boarded up. Now it's becoming an unwanted neighborhood attraction.
Local 4 watched as people who knew and loved Jones wrote messages of love and artwork on the house.
The community is now debating about the future of the house. People who knew the victims want the house torn down, not used as an art project. Others said they see meaning of what's being said at the house.
Martin facing charges
- Martin is accused of kidnapping, strangling and assaulting a 51-year-old Detroit woman. He was charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. Read more here.
- He has been charged in connection with the alleged rape and stabbing of a 26-year-old woman. He was charged with assault with intent to murder and four counts of criminal sexual assault in that case. Read more here.
Possible serial killer victims
- Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.
- Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.
- Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue Wednesday, June 5.
- Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.
Investigation continues
- Deborah Reynolds was last seen with Martin in August. Human remains were discovered Dec. 22, 2018, inside an abandoned home, and police are awaiting DNA tests to confirm if the remains belong to Reynolds. Read more here.
- Police are investigating to determine if the death of Annetta Nelson is connected to the serial killings. The 58-year-old mother of two was found dead on Detroit's west side. Read more here.
