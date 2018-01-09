Detroit Noel Night shooting: 16-year-old boy due in court for preliminary hearing

DETROIT - A 16-year-old boy is due in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with the shooting of four teenagers during Noel Night festivities in Detroit.

Calvin Stephens is facing four counts of assault with intent to murder and a felony firearms violation after four teens were shot Saturday during a holiday festival in Detroit's Midtown.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the shooting was prompted by a fight at a high school championship football game.

“At this game there was some sort of fight,” Craig said. “At Noel Night, these two groups met up and there was some pushing and shoving and then there was some gunfire.”

Craig said the fight was between two groups of students at East English Village.

Stephens was detained Dec. 4 by police for questioning in connection with the shooting. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility and will be adult designated, which means the judge can sentence him as an adult or a juvenile upon conviction. He could also receive a blended juvenile and adult sentence.

Stephens waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday.

4 teenagers shot

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 2 during the annual Noel Night in Midtown, an event which draws thousands of people to the city's Midtown neighborhood, near the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) at Farnsworth and John R streets.

Sources say a 17-year-old girl got into a dispute with someone who opened fire. It's not clear if she knew the gunman. Three males -- a 14-,16- and 19-year-old -- were also shot. Sources said they may have been innocent bystanders.

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the shooter fired a gun at the ground, and the victims may have been hit by bullets that ricocheted off the ground.

Heavy police presence

The 45th annual Noel Night was canceled after the shooting.

Craig spoke about the incident and said there was a heavy police presence, but he is re-evaluating staffing in light of the shooting.

"Certainly we don't deploy like we do say for a July Fourth fireworks celebration, so we are going to be looking at that going forward," Craig said. "Sometimes it's one incident like this that creates so much fear, but this should not be the incident that defines who we are."

Craig said there were in excess of 120 officers at the event, including Wayne State University police officers.

People flee Noel Night

Tweets from Noel Night reported a large crowd of people fleeing the area after hearing gunshots. Fights were also reported in the area of the shooting.

Asked about police presence at Noel Night, Craig said it was "significant," though less than at Detroit's fireworks. The event may need more police next year, he said, adding officials may also need to rethink how children are left unsupervised at the event.

"One of the things we have seen here tonight (are) lots of young children here without parental supervision," Craig told Local 4. "Parents dropped their kids off, probably at the Science Museum, for a festive night. Not being critical, just saying we have to rethink, this is about public safety."

