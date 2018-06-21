Detroit officials cracking down on residents using fire hydrants for day-to-day tasks

DETROIT - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is cracking down on fire hydrant use in the city.

Residents aren't allowed to use fire hydrants for day-to-day tasks. It might seem like common sense to most people, but city officials said it's becoming a problem, so they're putting a stop to it.

"You can't go around and play with them," resident Dewayne Green said. "It's emergency only."

"This is for the fire department," resident Latina Collins said. "They come by and use that to put the hose up and put the fire out."

"(Fire hydrants are) for purposes that are deemed necessary by the fire department," resident Joel Pretcoff said.

Green said when someone uses a fire hydrant for their own personal use, it's a major problem.

Video surfaced that shows a hydrant in Palmer Woods being used to fill up a fairly large pool.

"When you're stealing water from DWSD, we're passing that cost on to the population," Detroit Water and Sewerage Department Director Gary Brown said. "It's a safety issue when you open up a fire hydrant that we don't know about. You're going to lose pressure to a neighborhood."

"You do things like that -- come on," Green said. "If your house catches on fire, what are you going to do?"

Detroit officials said they will find and fine the rule breakers.

"We're not going to tolerate it," Brown said. "If you're stealing our water, we're going to prosecute you to the fullest."

