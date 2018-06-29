Detroit organization connects pregnant mothers with resources, programs

DETROIT - Pregnant women in Detroit face many challenges, such as access to quality prenatal care, social isolation and stress that can put babies at a higher risk of being born too small or too early.

"Sister Friends Detroit" aims to connect mothers-to-be with programs and resources to help them thrive.

Mentors volunteer with the program to help mothers through their pregnancies until their baby's first birthday. A plan is developed to assist the mothers in having a healthy pregnancy and healthy first year post-pregnancy.

The mentors help the mothers find everything from breastfeeding and teething resources to transportation services through a partnership the organization has with Lyft.

Mothers make a profile and are matched with the mentors.

Learn more about how the program helps mothers in the video above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.