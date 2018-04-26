Detroit 'paintball war': Police arrest several after vehicles splattered with paint

DETROIT - Detroit police made several arrests overnight after officers found vehicles riddled with paintballs.

Police received numerous reports of a "paintball war" taking place. The event reportedly was publicized on social media.

In one instance an unmarked police car was hit at least 11 times by paintballs. Police said there were more than 50 people taking part and several were taken into custody.

"Somebody could have mistaken these people for having real weapons, and could have taken action against them," said Capt. Darrell Patterson, with the Detroit Police Department.

There have been no reports of injuries.

