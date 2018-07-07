Detroit party promoter killed in crash on 7 Mile Road

DETROIT - An early morning crash shut down parts of 7 Mile Road Saturday morning.

Police said there were severe injuries, but the family of David Posey said he died in the crash.

It’s a feeling Anthony Wilson can only describe as pure pain. He’s still in shock after his good friend died in the crash.

It happened at 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. Police said a white SUV and gray pickup truck were involved.

Wilson said he was with Posey before the crash. They were celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Posey was a well-known party promoter in Detroit.

“All of the party promoters in Detroit, we all stick together, you know. You can’t believe it, because it’s someone you see on the normal. It’s different when it’s somebody you see all of the time, and you wouldn’t expect for nothing like that to happen,” Wilson said.

The news of the crash hit Wilson and others close to home. Within minutes of the news, they all rushed to the hospital.

“I didn’t believe it until we actually went to the hospital last night. We all gathered up last night to support the family last night,” Wilson said.

