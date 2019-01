DETROIT - The Detroit People Mover is closed Wednesday evening due to the weather conditions.

MORE: Free ways to get around Detroit during dangerously cold weather

The extreme cold was causing People Mover delays, leading to riders to spend more time in the cold.

No reopening time or date was given; the People Mover service will resume service when the weather conditions improve.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.