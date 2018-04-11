Detroit performance postponed after adult film star Stormy Daniels gets stuck in Texas

DETROIT - Adult film star Stormy Daniels' performance Wednesday night in Detroit has been postponed because she is stuck in Dallas.

Daniels, who has alleged she had an affair with Donald Trump years before he became president, was expected to appear at Truth Gentlemen's Club after a performance slated for last month was canceled due to illness.

A license from Detroit is required to dance at strip clubs in the city. The license includes a security check and clearance paperwork. Daniels would need to get the paperwork in by 5 p.m. in order to dance by 8 p.m.

The club where she is supposed to dance has been fielding questions from customers regarding the show all day.

Latest on Daniels

Stormy Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The source said federal investigators are looking into the nondisclosure deal and subsequent payment made by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to the porn star who is now suing Trump over the 2016 hush agreement.

The federal probe was described by the source as extensive and aggressive, and a sizable team is working on the effort, the source added.

On Monday, the FBI raided Cohen's home and office space.

Daniel's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted about her cooperation with the FBI on Tuesday, while also making a dig at Cohen referencing the raid.

"My client @stormydaniels and I will fully cooperate with any search for the truth regarding the threats, cover-up and lies concerning the NDA and $130k payment. Unlike others, we don't require the presence of the fine members of the FBI in order to speak honestly. #basta," he wrote.

In 2016, just before the election, Cohen made a $130,000 payment to Daniels for her discretion on an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

Avenatti argues the agreement is void because Trump never personally signed the papers.

The scandal has since snowballed and entangled the President and one of his closest allies -- Cohen, his personal legal counsel.

One source familiar with the matter told CNN that included in the documents authorities seized Monday was information related to Daniels. A source familiar with the matter said the search warrant was very broad in terms of items sought, and another source said the search included bank records.

In a phone conversation with CNN on Tuesday, Cohen described the raid as "all extremely professional, courteous and respectful," in contrast with remarks made by the President the day before.

"I am unhappy to have my personal residence and office raided. But I will tell you that members of the FBI that conducted the search and seizure were all extremely professional, courteous and respectful. And I thanked them at the conclusion," Cohen said.

