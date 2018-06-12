Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin lists California mansion for $12 million

DETROIT - Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin has listed his California mansion for nearly $12 million.

Variety reports the mansion has hit the market in the Riviera neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades, California, for $11.995 million.

Griffin was traded to Detroit earlier this year after spending several years with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's the listing description of the mansion:

Captivating, gated two story Traditional estate on a quiet street North of Sunset in the Palisades Riviera. High ceilings, grand scale rooms, ideal indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Every imaginable space, amenity and comfort for today’s lifestyle.

Gracious entry with sweeping stair leads to formal living and dining rooms and office. Exceptional cook’s kitchen and adjacent family room open through pocket glass doors to entertaining patios, lawn, sport court, pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.

6 bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths including fabulous master with sitting area, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, terrace, lavish bath and two room-size fitted closets. Lower level includes family/game room, gym, theatre and guest room.

Rich hardwood floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings, sun-filled spaces and refined traditional detailing throughout. A rare offering in pristine condition.

