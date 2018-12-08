Detroit Pistons team up with group to help children of incarcerated men and women

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons took time to spread some holiday cheer around the Detroit area as part of the team's annual Season of Giving event.



It was a special event for 35 kids from the Pure Heart Foundation. The organization helps and supports kids who have parents in prison.

"My mom was in jail for, like, three years, and then she got out, but my father, he was in jail, too. I think he's still in jail, actually," said Jhermey Moore.



"Children of incarcerated parents to me are forgotten. I believe it's so necessary for these children to see the hope on the other side of the tunnel," said Sherelle Hogan, of the Pure Heart Foundation.



Hogan said things can be tough for the children, but events like this one help shed extra light on them.

"Coming here today, these children can see it's possible to grow up and live beyond those barriers," said Hogan.



On Saturday, the children got a chance to go to the Detroit Pistons' basketball practice and even had a one on one with the coaches and players.

"When you come around this morning and you see these 36-37 kids that are here, representing those different families, it warms your heart," said Pistons head coach Dwane Casey.

