Detroit pizza delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint while making delivery

DETROIT - Thieves robbed and carjacked a pizza delivery driver early Saturday while he was making a delivery on Detroit's east side.

Police said the 34-year-old Domino's Pizza driver was approached from behind when he reached the home he was delivering to in the 5000 block of Lakepointe Street at about midnight. Two men, one armed with a handgun, announced a hold-up. They took an undisclosed amount of money and the victim's cellphone and fled northbound on Lakepointe in the victim's 2008 gray Dodge Magnum.

The first suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion. He is in his 20s and stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion. He had a light mustache and braids. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.

