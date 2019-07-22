Detroit planning director Maurice Cox to step down in September

Detroit’s Planning Director Maurice Cox has informed Mayor Mike Duggan that he will step down in September.

Cox is departing after five years of service to the City of Detroit, and plans to announce his next role at a later date.

According to reports, Cox is likely headed to Chicago to begin a new position.

Cox, who helped lead the city’s revitalization through innovative urban planning strategies and championed redevelopment in Detroit’s neighborhoods, was hired by Mayor Duggan in 2015 from Tulane University and was tasked with rebuilding the city’s planning department from scratch.

Cox is credited with attracting world-renowned urban planners, designers and architects, growing the department from just six employees to a team of 36 planners.

“Since joining the administration, we’ve come a long way in building the trust of residents through community engagement and smart planning based on that engagement,” said Cox. “The infrastructure is in place and the work will go forward to ensure the quality of life for the residents of Detroit continues to improve.”

An acting planning director will be announced closer to Cox’s departure. Additionally, Katy Trudeau, currently executive director of implementation for the mayor’s services and Infrastructure team, will become deputy director of planning, replacing Janet Attarian, who departed the city earlier this year.

