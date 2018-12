A 1-year-old boy may have suffered an overdose Dec. 17, 2018 at a home on Coyle Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Investigators believe an 18-month-old boy may have ingested an opioid drug on Monday at a home in the 9600 block of Coyle Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said the boy was taken to a hospital where he was in temporary serious condition.

Police said no one is in custody, but this case remains under investigation.

