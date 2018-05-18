Detroit police: 14-year-old Dream Childress reported missing

DETROIT - A 14-year-old Detroit girl has been missing since Thursday morning after she was last seen in the 18900 block of Woodingham.

Detroit police said Dream Childress' grandmother last saw her about 12:30 a.m. The teen left the location and didn't return.

Dream is described as a 14-year-old black girl standing 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 75-80 pounds. She has a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black and white leggings, and black and white converse shoes.

She is considered to be in good physical condition, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1200.



