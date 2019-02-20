Detroit police: 18-year-old shot during armed robbery outside gas station

DETROIT - An 18-year-old man was found shot early Wednesday morning behind a gas station at Jefferson Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Detroit.

Police first got a call for an armed robbery about 3 a.m. They went to the Citgo gas station and found the victim lying on the ground outside the station.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his right hip. Police took him to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for at least two suspects. They were both wearing dark clothing and fled the area on foot. One of them was armed with a handgun.

