Detroit police: 28-year-old woman shot while arguing with boyfriend over guy friends on Facebook

DETROIT - A 28-year-old woman was shot Thursday while arguing with her boyfriend about her guy friends on Facebook, Detroit police said.

The incident happened before 3 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of Whitehill Street near Outer Drive East and Hayes Street on Detroit's east side.

Police said the couple was arguing about the woman's Facebook friends when her boyfriend took out a gun and shot her in the thigh.

Officials did not provide an update on her condition.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

