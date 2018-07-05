Detroit police: 3 shot after man opens fire at block party

DETROIT - Three people were shot at a Detroit block party early Thursday morning on the city's east side.

Detroit police said the shooting occurred just after midnight Thursday on the 12700 block of Wilshire Drive.

The victims of the shooting as described by police:

17-year-old black female in stable condition

27-year-old black male in critical condition

18-year-old black male in stable condition

Another 20-year-old male was injured running from the shooting but was not shot, according to police.

Police said an unknown suspect was seen walking down the street armed before opening fire on the block party.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5'7-8'', with low cut hair, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information pertaining to the shooting, contact Detroit police.

