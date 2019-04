No arrests have been made, and police are still searching for a suspect.

DETROIT - A 31-year-old man was shot in the neck and head at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of west Buena Vista Street. Police said the victim is in critical condition and being treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Police believe the victim was shot inside his vehicle, and hit a light pole. The shooter is unknown.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

